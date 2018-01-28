Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said Saturday that he had fired his chief of staff after receiving allegations of improper conduct.

Rubio said in a statement that he had “sufficient evidence” to conclude that his chief of staff had “violated office policies regarding proper relations between a supervisor and their subordinates." Clint Reed, who has been identified as the senator's chief of staff, first began working for Rubio as his Iowa state director in October 2015.

“I further concluded that this led to actions which in my judgement amounted to threats to withhold employment benefits,” Rubio said.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks to reporters in Washington D.C., September 26, 2017. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The Florida senator said he was made aware of these reports Friday and immediately began investigating the matter. Rubio said he traveled from Florida to Washington D.C. on Saturday evening to fire his chief of staff.

Rubio’s office said that, in accordance with the wishes of those who made the complaints, it would not be disclosing any further details about the incidents.

The statement said the office would formally notify the appropriate congressional and Senate administrative offices of the situation Monday.

“We have taken steps to ensure that those impacted by this conduct have access to any services they may require now or in the future," it said.

After the 2016 Iowa caucuses, Reed stayed on as a senior adviser for the remainder of his Rubio's presidential campaign before going on to run his Senate re-election campaign.

NBC News was not immediately able to reach Reed for comment.