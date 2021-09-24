IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Maricopa County: Draft of Cyber Ninjas election review says Biden won

A Republican-led effort to check the results of the 2020 election has been seen as a messy effort to re-litigate President Joe Biden's win.
A person delivers a box to be examined and recounted by contractors working for the Florida-based company Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on May 6.Matt York / AP file
By Phil Helsel

Maricopa County, Arizona, said Thursday that a draft report from a company in a contentious, partisan review of November's election has confirmed the winners.

The "draft report from Cyber Ninjas confirms the county's canvass of the 2020 General Election was accurate and the candidates certified as the winners did, in fact, win," Maricopa County tweeted Thursday night.

Cyber Ninjas is the Florida-based cybersecurity company leading an effort by Republicans to audit the 2020 presidential election in the Arizona.

The review grew out of Arizona Republican lawmakers' efforts to toss out President Joe Biden's victory in November, and the state and the county have been targeted by those who falsely believe the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Maricopa County did not release the draft.

NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix said that it obtained a copy of the report and that the review widens Biden's victory margin by 360 votes.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, a Republican who ordered the election review, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night. She told KPNX that "we will all find out tomorrow" about the contents of the report.

The findings are scheduled to be released Friday in the state Senate.

