Maricopa County: Draft of Cyber Ninjas election review says Biden won

Maricopa County, Arizona, said Thursday that a draft report from a company in a contentious, partisan review of November's election has confirmed the winners.

The "draft report from Cyber Ninjas confirms the county's canvass of the 2020 General Election was accurate and the candidates certified as the winners did, in fact, win," Maricopa County tweeted Thursday night.

Cyber Ninjas is the Florida-based cybersecurity company leading an effort by Republicans to audit the 2020 presidential election in the Arizona.

The review grew out of Arizona Republican lawmakers' efforts to toss out President Joe Biden's victory in November, and the state and the county have been targeted by those who falsely believe the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Maricopa County did not release the draft.

NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix said that it obtained a copy of the report and that the review widens Biden's victory margin by 360 votes.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, a Republican who ordered the election review, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night. She told KPNX that "we will all find out tomorrow" about the contents of the report.

The findings are scheduled to be released Friday in the state Senate.