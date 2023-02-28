Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was 'attacked' in a restaurant

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., claimed she was “attacked” in a restaurant Monday night.

In a tweet, Greene said she was “attacked” by an “insane woman and screamed at by her adult son. They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views.”

“They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control,” she added.

Greene said she was sitting at her table and working with her staff, but didn’t notice “these people until they turned into demons.”

Greene did not provide the name of the restaurant or evidence to support her claim in her tweet or publicly provide further detail on the matter after her post. No photos or videos of the incident appear to have surfaced online.

NBC News reached out to Greene’s office for comment.

Greene drew backlash last week after she called for the U.S. to have a “national divorce” to separate red and blue states and to “shrink the federal government.”

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” Greene, R-Ga., said in the tweet. “Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

She previously suggested "a national divorce scenario” in 2021.

Greene, an ally of former President Donald Trump who supported the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, isn’t a stranger to confrontations with Democrats and others. For example, she heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech earlier this month, has repeatedly gotten into confrontations with House Democrats and berated a Florida shooting survivor.