Florida Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost blasts DeSantis with f-bomb onstage during Paramore concert

Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., trashed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a profane onstage shout to the crowd during a Paramore concert in Washington, D.C., on Friday night.

In a video retweeted by Frost, the freshman congressman is heard saying “f— Ron DeSantis” and “f— fascism,” which was met with cheers from the audience.

“I said what I said,” he tweeted.

Frost also tweeted a video of himself singing along and rocking out to the band’s hit song “Misery Business,” as well as photos he took with lead singer Hayley Williams during and after the show. (The band has invited surprise guests to perform the song with them at recent shows promoting their album released this year.)

“Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS,” he tweeted.

DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

Frost became the first member of Generation Z to serve in Congress after winning his Florida race at the age of 25 in last year's midterm elections. Before entering Congress, he worked as the national organizing director for March for Our Lives, an anti-gun violence group that emerged from the Parkland massacre, and had made gun violence a focal point of his campaign.

Frost has been an outspoken critic of DeSantis, who is running for the GOP presidential nomination next year.

During an interview on CNN in March, Frost accused DeSantis of “fascism” for implementing policies targeting Black, transgender and LGBTQ people.

“But we have to call it for what it is: He is abusing his power and using the state to target political opponents and political enemies. And there’s a word for that, and it’s fascism, and we have to be honest about it,” he said.