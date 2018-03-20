McCabe took notes of interactions with Trump, notes turned over to Mueller

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Saturday that McCabe took notes of conversations with the president and that those notes were turned over to Mueller. Axios and the Associated Press also earlier Saturday reported that memos had been turned over to Mueller.

Trump again attacked McCabe on Twitter Saturday, calling his firing “A great day for Democracy” and saying "Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!"

Comey, the FBI director whose firing by Trump in May 2017 in part led to Mueller being appointed as special counsel, fired back in a tweet of his own.

Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not. — James Comey (@Comey) March 17, 2018

"Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not," Comey said in the tweet.

Comey also wrote memos of his interactions with Trump. He testified in a Senate committee hearing last June that he wrote the memos because he was concerned the president might lie about the nature of their meetings.

Related: Trump's attorney John Dowd calls for end to Mueller probe

Comey also admitted to asking a friend to leak some memos to the media, after Trump tweeted that Comey had "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

Trump tweeted again early Sunday morning, suggesting the pair's notes should be called "Fake Memos."

Wow, watch Comey lie under oath to Senator G when asked “have you ever been an anonymous source...or known someone else to be an anonymous source...?” He said strongly “never, no.” He lied as shown clearly on @foxandfriends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion with the Russian effort to interfere in the presidential election. Trump on Twitter pointed to the release by Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee which said they found no evidence Russians colluded with any members of the Trump campaign.