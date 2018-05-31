Meghan McCain fires back at Trump

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Meghan McCain fired back at President Donald Trump on Thursday, accusing him of attacking her father, cancer-stricken Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., to distract from his own political problems.

"It's really good politics that they're doing right now," the younger McCain said ABC's "The View" on Thursday. "Because they are trying to change the narrative ... not talking about all the other bad things that are going on."

Her remarks come two days after Trump ripped into her father at a political rally in Nashville, Tennessee, and less than three weeks after White House aide Kelly Sadler dismissed the senator's significance because he's "dying anyway."

In Nashville, Trump roused his crowd by going after the elder McCain for his vote last year against a bill that would have overturned Obamacare.

"We had it done folks, it was done, and then early in the morning somebody turned their hand in the wrong direction," Trump said. "The person that voted that way only talked repeal and replace. He campaigned on it."

Though Trump didn't mention McCain by name, the audience wasn't confused about his target.

"There was boos," Meghan McCain said. "It was elicited by President Trump at the rally."

Bad blood has defined the relationship between Trump and John McCain, but the president had been silent on his political adversary since Sadler's remark was reported earlier this month.

Meghan McCain said Sadler reneged on a vow to apologize.

"I was promised an apology, Kelly Sadler publicly to my family. I did not receive that," Meghan McCain said. "This is not an administration that's capable of apologizing."