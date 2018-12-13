Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Allan Smith

First lady Melania Trump said that the most difficult part of her time in the White House is watching "opportunists" use her family's name to advance their careers, claiming they're not recording history properly.

"I would say the opportunists who are using my name or my family's names to advance themselves, from comedians to journalists, to performers, bookwriters," she said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity which aired Wednesday.

"The problem is they are writing the history and it's not correct."

Pointing to her husband, President Donald Trump, the first lady said she "sometimes" doesn't "agree with his tone and I tell him that."

"So as I said before, sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn’t," she said. "I said, 'You know, I don't think you need to tweet that out.' But in the end it's his decision, he knows the consequences. He is an adult, but he is a fighter."

Recently completing a tour through Africa and having conducted the interview aboard the U.S.S George H.W. Bush after she visited with service members, the first lady said she does "what I think is right."

"I want to stay true to myself and what to do is right and what is wrong and live meaningful life every day," she said.