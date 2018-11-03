Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dartunorro Clark

First lady Melania Trump on Saturday urged voters to back President Donald Trump to "help prove that the Democrats and media are wrong" in a fundraising email before Election Day.

"Democrats and the opposition media are doing everything they possibly can to discredit Donald with false accusations by spreading their fake news and making it appear that he does not have the support of America’s voter," she said in the email, which was sent by the Republican National Committee.

"This is a battle we must win together. I’m asking you and other Americans across the country to personally register your support and help prove that the Democrats and media are wrong."

The first lady has largely steered clear of politics during the midterms.

The first lady has used her platform to create her "Be Best" campaign, which includes issues such as bullying on social media, the opioid epidemic and children's "emotional, social, and physical well-being."

She also took a five-day trip in October to several African nations promote child welfare issues, such as education, drug addiction, hunger poverty and disease, in her first extended solo international mission.

UPDATE: EARLY VOTING

three days out from Election Day, more than 32 million votes have been counted as early or absentee in the 2018 midterm elections nationwide as of Saturday, according to TargetSmart.

Here are the total votes counted by state: