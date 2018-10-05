Melania Trump sashays with kids, feeds baby elephant in Nairobi

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

NAIROBI, Kenya — Melania Trump sashayed to the beat of African music as she was welcomed to an orphanage in Kenya on Friday.

Children living at The Nest in Nairobi greeted her with singing and dancing, and it didn't take long before the typically reserved U.S. first lady gave in to the moment. She walked up a pathway holding hands with two children, then began to sashay to the beat as she approached the building.

She was briefed on the children living at the house for babies. Some of them were abandoned or their parents are incarcerated. She was surrounded by babies either sitting in walkers or lying on their backs beneath play mobiles.

Staff praised her for visiting.

"Thank you for what you do and taking care of them," Mrs. Trump said, while holding a baby girl originally handed to her wrapped in a blanket bearing the logo of Be Best, the child welfare initiative she launched this year and is promoting during this week's Africa visit.

She returned the girl and kneeled down to lift a boy from a mat and turned to face the news media with him in her arms.

"Do you see the cameras?" she said to the boy before cradling another baby.

The singing and dancing continued outside, where she read a story to the same group of children who had walked up the pathway with her. A boy read a story to her in turn. After the readings, she was encircled by the singing children and danced some more.

Mrs. Trump is on her first visit to Africa and her first extended solo international trip as first lady.

She opened the Kenya portion of her visit earlier Friday, seeking to highlight conservation efforts by feeding baby elephants at Nairobi National Park and going on a safari there.