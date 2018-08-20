Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Melania Trump says social media can be 'distracting and harmful' at cyberbullying conference

by Associated Press /
Image: First lady Melania Trump speaks during the Federal Partners on Bullying Prevention summit
First lady Melania Trump speaks during the Federal Partners on Bullying Prevention summit in Rockville, Maryland, on Aug. 20, 2018.Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Melania Trump is encouraging technology and social media companies to provide more opportunities for children to share ideas on how to be good citizens online.

Opening a federal conference on cyberbullying, the first lady says most children are more aware than some adults of the "benefits and pitfalls" of social media. Even so, she says adults still must do "all we can" to provide them with information and tools for safe online habits.

Melania Trump condemns 'harmful and destructive' effects of social media

Aug.20.201802:08

Mrs. Trump appeared at the gathering in Rockville, Maryland, as part of her campaign to help children "Be Best."

The campaign includes a focus on combatting cyberbullying.

The first lady has drawn attention for taking on the issue in light of the president's aggressive use of Twitter to berate his foes and call them names.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news