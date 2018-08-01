"I felt like it was the only way that I could run. I couldn't be this neutral being that was only saying, I'm a progressive Democrat. I had to bring my complete, full identity to the race," Flores said in an interview months after losing her primary bid to a longtime local politician, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, who had been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. "It didn't result in a victory, but it resulted in 20 percent of the vote — in 112 days."

Former Miami Judge Mary Barzee Flores, a Democratic candidate running in Florida's 25th Congressional District, released a campaign ad this spring in which she referred to her experience with "handsy customers" during her time in the food service industry and an "assault from a boss."

Lindsey Davis Stover, a former Obama administration official who lost in a crowded Virginia congressional primary last month, revealed in a February interview that her campaign's focus on sexual violence prevention was personal. She'd been sexually assaulted while jogging as a young woman.

Civil rights attorney and Democratic candidate for Ohio's 14th House District Betsy Rader spoke on a panel on sexual harassment in the law profession in March, recounting a man who used to chase her around her office at a former job. Human resources, she told attendees, suggested rearranging the furniture. She will challenge the Republican incumbent, Rep. David Joyce, in November.

Rep. Martha McSally, an Arizona Republican running for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., told The Wall Street Journal in April that she was coerced into a sexual relationship with a coach when she was a teen.

Michigan gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, recorded a video about the #MeToo movement late last year. As a state legislator, she went public about her rape as part of a heated debate in 2013 over a law restricting abortion.

"It's only by talking about the issues we face every day that we can actually solve them," she said in the video.

Strategists said the #MeToo movement and the election of President Donald Trump — accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, allegations he has strongly denied, and who was recorded boasting about grabbing and kissing women without their consent in 2005 — have rewritten the playbook on how women can run for office in 2018 and beyond.