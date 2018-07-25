Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Michael Cohen's attorney says a secretly recorded conversation in 2016 shows Donald Trump mentioning "cash" in relation to a possible payment involving a former Playboy model who alleges she had a year-long affair with Trump.

Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, released the recording to CNN, which aired it Tuesday night. The audio recording, which was made by Cohen and is difficult to hear at times, comes after The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported on the existence of the recording last week.

Made two months before the presidential election, the tape appears to show Cohen, who was Trump's lawyer at the time, discussing "how to set the whole thing up with funding." At one point Trump appears to ask "what financing?" and seems to ask, "pay with cash?"

Cohen appears to then say "No, no, no, no, no, no, I got..." before Trump is heard saying, or asking, "check" and then the recording abruptly ends. Though the exact wording on the tape is unclear at times, it does make clear that Trump was aware of the model's allegation of the affair and the plans to pay to ensure her silence.

The Journal reported on Friday that the conversation took place in September 2016, shortly before the election and a month after American Media Inc., the publisher of the National Enquirer, had purchased the rights to ex-Playmate Karen McDougal's story of the alleged extramarital affair 10 years earlier with the future president. Trump has denied any affair.

Davis' release of the audio recording to CNN suggests an aggressive move by Trump's former "fixer" Cohen, who is under federal investigation.

Cohen also made a payment shortly before the election of $130,000 to another woman, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who alleged a past one-night affair with Trump.

In the recording aired by CNN, Cohen appears to say at one point, "I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David," which CNN reported was probably a reference to American Media head David Pecker.

Pecker, a friend of Trump's, had paid McDougal for the rights to her story but the Enquirer never published a story, a supermarket tabloid industry practice known as "catch and kill," which is intended to bury a story by allowing no other media to have it. On the tape, Trump and Cohen appear to talk about acquiring the rights to McDougal's story themselves in case something happens to Pecker like being hit by a bus, which Trump suggests on the tape. It is believed Trump never made any payment to do so.

Davis said on CNN that the tape speaks for itself, indicating that Trump was not surprised by McDougal's allegation or the need to arrange some kind of payment to her.

"Donald Trump was told about that corporation on tape and you heard it," Davis told CNN's Chris Cuomo. "Was he shocked? Did he say, 'What’s that about? Who's Karen McDougal? Oh my God, why are we talking about paying check or cash?'"

"No. He knew exactly — listen to the tape. When he says he knew nothing about Karen McDougal before this meeting, ask yourself: Is that on the tape?”

"And when he denied knowing anything about Karen McDougal before the campaign was done by his press spokesman, ask yourself: Was Donald Trump lying, or not?"

Davis also suggested that Trump's attorney, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, had earlier misrepresented the recording by saying it was Trump who insisted that they not use cash.

Giuliani provided his own transcript of the conversation to CNN in which it was indicated that Trump told Cohen, "Don't pay with cash ... check."

“The transcript that we provided CNN accurately reflects the taped conversation," Giuliani said in a statement on the CNN report.

Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, said that the use of the word "cash" didn't mean paper money.

"When the word 'cash' is used, it’s in opposition to financing," said Futerfas. "It’s like when you're buying a house, and a person says — are you going to get financing, or are you paying cash? It's identical context — no one expects or understands you're showing up to the closing with green currency."

The recording was seized in April when the FBI raided Cohen's office and hotel rooms, The Times reported, citing lawyers and others familiar with the recording.

Giuliani told Fox News Tuesday night said that "the tape is a little hard to hear, but I assure you that we listened to it numerous, numerous times."

He said in a phone interview with NBC News after the tape aired that "the president clearly says: 'not cash' and Cohen says: 'no, no, no,' and then the president says: 'check.'" Giuliani said "it shows the president wanted it done in a way that was memorialized."

"The big takeaway is Cohen is taping is client, which is disastrous for a lawyer. You might as well forget being a lawyer," Giuliani said. "The second big takeaway is it indicates there was nothing criminal about this because they decide to do it through a corporation and by check."

"And by the way, the transaction never occurs,” Giuliani added.

Davis said on CNN that "Michael Cohen is an authentic, sincere man, hurting because the power of the presidency — Rudy Giuliani and all of the henchmen — are now after Michael Cohen."

"And the end result here is what they were talking about was paying money in order to keep something quiet," Davis added.

"And that’s what Donald Trump has been up to for a long time, and lying about many subjects and this is the one time ... where there’s no disputing the sound that you hear with your own ears,” he said. “And I invite everybody — listen to this tape, and you decide."