Michael Cohen's lawyer airs 'cash' recording, disputes Trump team version of conversation

Michael Cohen’s attorney says a recorded conversation in 2016 shows Donald Trump mentioning "cash" in relation to a possible payment to a former Playboy model who alleges she had a year-long affair with Trump.

Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, released the recording to CNN, which aired it Tuesday night. The audio, which is difficult to hear at times, comes after The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported on the existence of the recording last week.

The recording appears to show Cohen, who was Trump's lawyer at the time, discussing "how to set the whole thing up with funding." At one point Trump appears to ask "what financing?" and seems to ask, "pay with cash?"

Cohen appears to then say "No, no, no, no, no, no, I got..." before Trump is heard saying, or asking, "check" and then the recording abruptly ends. Though the exact wording on the tape is unclear at times, it does make clear that Trump was aware of the model's allegation of the affair and the plans to pay for her silence.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the conversation took place in September 2016, two months before the election and a month after American Media Inc., the publisher of the National Enquirer, had purchased the rights to ex-Playmate Karen McDougal's story of the alleged extramarital affair with the future president.

Davis' release of the audio recording to CNN suggests an aggressive move by Trump’s former ally Cohen, who has previously been described as Trump’s long-time "fixer," and who made a payment of $130,000 to another woman, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who also alleged a past affair with Trump.

In the recording aired by CNN, Cohen appears to say at one point, "I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David," which CNN reported was probably a reference to American Media head David Pecker.

Davis said on CNN that the tape speaks for itself, indicating that Trump was not surprised by McDougal's allegation or the need to arrange some kind of payment to her.

"Donald Trump was told about that corporation on tape and you heard it," Davis told CNN's Chris Cuomo. "Was he shocked? Did he say, 'what’s that about? Who’s Karen McDougal? Oh my God, why are we talking about paying check or cash?'"

"No. He knew exactly — listen to the tape. When he says he knew nothing about Karen McDougal before this meeting, ask yourself: is that on the tape?”

"And when he denied knowing anything about Karen McDougal before the campaign was done by his press spokesman, ask yourself: Was Donald Trump lying, or not?"

Davis also suggested that Trump's attorney, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, had misrepresented the content of recording by saying it was Trump who insisted that they not use cash.

Giuliani provided a transcript to CNN that Trump told Cohen, "Don’t pay with cash ... check."

“The transcript that we provided CNN accurately reflects the taped conversation," Giuliani said in a statement the CNN report.

Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, said that the use of the word "cash" didn't mean paper money.

"When the word 'cash' is used, it’s in opposition to financing," said Futerfas "It’s like when you’re buying a house, and a person says — are you going to get financing, or are you paying cash? It’s identical context — no one expects or understands you’re showing up to the closing with green currency."

McDougal says she had an year-long affair with Trump more than a decade ago, which Trump has denied.

The recording was seized in April when the FBI raided Cohen's office and hotel rooms, The Times reported, citing lawyers and others familiar with the recording.