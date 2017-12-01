Former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was charged with making false statements to the FBI and is expected to plead guilty Friday morning in federal court in Washington.

Flynn's lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment.

NBC News reported last month that federal investigators had gathered enough evidence to bring charges in their investigation of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation.

Flynn, who was fired after just 24 days on the job, was one of the first Trump associates to come under scrutiny in the federal probe now led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

The White House has referred questions about Flynn to outside counsel Ty Cobb.

A two-page information filed Thursday in federal court lists a number of false statements that Flynn made about his interactions with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in late December 2016.

It says that Flynn falsely claimed he had not asked the Kislyak "to refrain from escalating the situation in response to sanctions that the U.S. had imposed against Russia," and that he didn't recall Kislyak telling him Russia had decided to moderate its response as a result of his request.

It also says he falsely claimed that he didn't ask Kislyak to "delay a vote on or defeat" a UN Security Council resolution, and then falsely denied that Kislyak had described Russia's response to the request.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.