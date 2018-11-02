Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Adam Edelman

Former CIA Director John Brennan on Friday endorsed Democratic Texas senate candidate Beto O'Rourke.

"As a former resident of Texas and a proud UT-Austin alumnus, I believe Beto O'Rourke is the type of individual Texans need in the U.S. Senate to represent their best interests," Brennan tweeted. "He has the integrity, intellect, and character that is in short supply in Congress. Vote!"

Brennan, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, had not previously made any endorsements in any midterm races.

But he had tweeted earlier this week that he would "vote for candidates who believe in America living up to its values & remaining the world’s melting pot" and "for individuals who are honest, have integrity, reject inflammatory rhetoric & want to bring us together."

O'Rourke is in a dead heat in his race against incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

An Emerson College poll released Thursday showed Cruz beating O'Rourke among like voters by just a three-point lead, 50 percent to 47 percent. The Cook Political Report has rated the race as a "Toss Up."