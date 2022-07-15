Milwaukee selected as likely site for 2024 Republican National Convention

The 2024 Republican National Convention will likely be held in Milwaukee based on the recommendation Friday by a GOP panel tasked with selecting a site.

The Republican National Committee will meet on Aug. 5 to vote on the panel's recommendation to hold its convention in the battleground state of Wisconsin that President Joe Biden won in 2020.

RNC senior adviser Richard Walters said Milwaukee's selection "is a testament to the ­­­forthright and professional behavior embraced by Milwaukee’s city leaders throughout the process."

Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes after former President Donald Trump defeated Democratic rival Hillary Clinton the by a similar margin in 2016.

Democrats have not yet selected a location for their 2024 convention.

The dates of the 2024 Republican National Convention have not yet been announced, but the Milwaukee city council has already agreed to terms for potentially hosting the quadrennial event.

The RNC is considering Nashville as an alternative option, although a potential agreement on terms for that site have not yet been reached.

Democrats picked Milwaukee for their 2020 convention, which was significantly scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans meanwhile convened in Charlotte, though former President Donald Trump accepted his party's nomination at the White House.