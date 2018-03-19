Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Mississippi gov signs nation's toughest abortion restrictions

The law immediately bans most abortions after 15 weeks' gestation with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Gov. Phil Bryant outlines his legislative priorities during the State of the State address on Jan. 9, 2018, in House Chambers at the Capitol in Jackson, Mississippi.Rogelio V. Solis / AP file

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's governor on Monday signed the nation's tightest abortion restrictions into law.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed House Bill 1510, which becomes law immediately and bans most abortions after 15 weeks' gestation.

Bryant has frequently said he wants Mississippi to be the "safest place in America for an unborn child."

The law's only exceptions are if a fetus has health problems making it "incompatible with life" outside of the womb at full term, or if a pregnant woman's life or a "major bodily function" is threatened by pregnancy. Pregnancies resulting from rape and incest aren't exempted.

Abortion rights advocates are calling the law unconstitutional because it limits abortion before fetuses can live outside the womb. The owner of Mississippi's only abortion clinic opposes the law and has pledged to sue.

