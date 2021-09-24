Two co-hosts of ABC's "The View" tested positive for the coronavirus in the middle of the show Friday, right before a scheduled interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The announcement that co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro had tested positive came as the show was already underway. A White House official told NBC News the vice president “had no contact with hosts prior to the show.”

"I need the two of you to step off for a second," a producer told the pair just as Harris was about to come on stage.

That two remaining co-hosts, Joy Behar and Sara Haines, began taking questions from the audience as they scrambled to fill airtime.

"Okay, so, for those of you who are just tuning in, we're both sitting here now because Ana and Sunny at the last minute we realized that they tested positive for Covid. They've been taken off the show," Behar said.

The show had touted the live Harris interview as "her first in-studio talk show appearance since taking office."

The show's producers scrambled for Harris to do the interview remotely from a different studio inside the ABC building, where she was interviewed remotely by Behar and Haines.

"Sunny and Ana are strong women, and I know they're fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse," Harris said when she finally appeared shortly before the end of the show.

"Folks need to get vaccinated," she added.