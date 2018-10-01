Monica Lewinsky says she was uninvited from event after host realized Bill Clinton was coming

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Monica Lewinsky said Wednesday that she had been "uninvited" from an event on social change after the organization hosting it learned that former President Bill Clinton had also accepted an invitation to attend.

"dear world: please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and — then after i've accepted — uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited," Lewinsky tweeted Wednesday.

Lewinsky, who didn’t name the host of the event, added in another tweet that she had turned down an offer to write for the host's magazine.

“p.s. ...and definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag,” she wrote.

Later in the day, HuffPost reported that the host of the event was Town & Country magazine, and the event was its annual philanthropy party on Wednesday.

The magazine apologized for its actions Thursday morning.

"We apologize to Ms. Lewinsky and regret the way the situation was handled," it said in a tweet.