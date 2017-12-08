Moore accuser says she added notes to yearbook message

A woman who accused Roy Moore of sexual assault her now says she added to the yearbook message that was trumpeted as proof that the two knew each other personally.

Appearing on "Good Morning America" Friday, Beverly Nelson Young was asked if she had made notes under Moore's signature on the yearbook page that she says Moore inscribed. She answered yes.

Nelson did not say specifically what she added. But the numerals of the date and the location are visible under what appears to be his signature on that page.

Beverly Young Nelson shows a Roy Moore signature in her high school yearbook at a news conference in New York on Nov. 13. Richard Drew / AP

Nelson went public three weeks ago with the accusation that Moore, now the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, groped and attempted to force a sexual act on her in 1977 when she was a 16-year-old waitress and he was in his early 30s. Prior to the alleged assault, she claimed, he was a regular customer at the restaurant where she worked in Etowah County, Alabama, and often flirted with her.

She held up her yearbook — which included a message that appeared to be written and signed by Moore, with the date and the name of the restaurant below — as corroboration of her account of her acquaintance with the then-assistant district attorney.

But in that November 13 press conference, she didn't mention anything about the notes she added. This could explain the difference between the handwriting of the message and signature versus the date and location, which Moore pointed out after Nelson made the allegations.

Nelson is one of nine women who have accused Moore of sexual misconduct. Moore has denied the allegations and said that the women are lying. He has also claimed the accusations are politically motivated. After Nelson went public with her yearbook, his campaign said it was not his signature and alleged that the message was a forgery.

Nelson maintained to "Good Morning America" that the message — “To a sweeter, more beautiful girl, I could not say Merry Christmas” — and the signature are Moore's, despite saying now that she added notes below his inscription.

Nelson and her attorney, Gloria Allred, plan to hold a press conference Friday afternoon where a handwriting expert is expected to attest to the signature's authenticity.