After moving Arizona service, McCain's casket arrives in Washington

WASHINGTON — Sen. John McCain's casket arrived in Maryland ahead of ceremonies Friday at the U.S. Capitol.

McCain was flown to Joint Base Andrews outside Washington after a church service Thursday in Phoenix. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis greeted McCain's widow, Cindy, and their children on the base tarmac.

The six-term Republican senator from Arizona will lie in state under the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Friday for a ceremony and public visitation.

Earlier Thursday, McCain was eulogized as a “true American hero” — and a terrible driver with a wicked sense of humor and love of a good battle — at a crowded church service for the maverick politician that ended with the playing of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”

Addressing an estimated 3,500 mourners, former Vice President Joe Biden recalled “the sheer joy that crossed his face when he knew he was about to take the stage of the Senate floor and start a fight.”

Biden, a Democrat who was among the fast friends the Republican senator made across the aisle, said he thought of McCain as a brother, “with a lot of family fights.”