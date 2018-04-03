Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein authorized special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate whether former Donald Trump presidential campaign manager Paul Manafort colluded with the Russian government to affect the outcome of the 2016 election, according to a newly released classified memo.

The partially redacted Aug. 2, 2017, memo from Rosenstein to Mueller, released Monday night as part of a broader court filing, includes specific details regarding the scope of Mueller's investigation, including allegations that Manafort committed "a crime or crimes by colluding with Russian government officials with respect to the Russian government's efforts to interfere with the 2016 election for President of the United States, in violation of United States law."

The memo from Rosenstein, who is overseeing Mueller's investigation, appears to be the first publicly released evidence showing that Mueller has been authorized to specifically investigate collusion during the presidential race between the Russians and top members of the Trump campaign.