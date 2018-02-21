A lawyer who is the son-in-law of a Ukranian-Russian oligarch named in the controversial Donald Trump dossier pleaded guilty on Tuesday to lying to investigators in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

It is not clear to what extent Alex van der Zwaan, 33, may be cooperating with Mueller; an agreement signed last week says only that he won't be further prosecuted for false statements he made in November and December in exchange for his plea.

Van der Zwaan's attorney said in federal court in Washington that there is "some possibility" his client would not face a long sentence — but because he doesn't have a criminal record, he might only get a few months even even without a cooperation deal.

Van der Zwaan, who spent a decade at the powerhouse firm Skadden, Arps, Slate Meagher & Flom, admitted to the sole count of making false statements about his communications with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates.

Gates and his longtime business associate, former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, were indicted in October on charges of money laundering, conspiracy and other offenses tied to their lobbying on behalf of Ukrainian political figures.

A sentencing date of April 3 has been set for van der Zwaan. His lawyer requested an expedited schedule, noting that his wife, former debutante Eva Khan, is pregnant.

Her father is German Khan, a billionaire who filed a libel suit in October against Fusion GPS, the investigation firm behind a partly unsubstantiated intelligence dossier that alleged Donald Trump's campaign colluded with the Russians.

Van der Zwaan worked in the London office of international law firm Skadden, Arps. The firm said it fired him last year and has been cooperating with Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible links to the Trump campaign.

Van der Zwaan's former employer, Skadden Arps, worked on a report on behalf of the Ukrainian government that critics said sought to justify the false imprisonment of Ukraine's former prime minister, Yulia Tymoshenko.

Alex Van Der Zwaan was charged for making false statements.

Manafort and Gates were also working on behalf of Tymoshenko's rivals, including ousted president Viktor Yanukovych. The New York Times reported in September that Manafort arranged for the Skadden firm to do the work — and that prosecutors were asking questions about it.

According to prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, van der Zwaan leaked the report and talking points from the law firm — which was supposed to be independent in the matter — to Gates.

When van der Zwaan was questioned Nov. 3, he claimed that his last communication with Gates was an "innocuous" text message in mid-August 2016, according to court documents. He also said his last communication with someone described as "Person A" — a Ukrainian-based associate of Manafort — was in 2014; he further claimed that he did not know why a 2016 email exchange with Person A was not turned over to Mueller.

But, according to federal prosecutors, van der Zwaan spoke with both Gates and Person A in September 2016 regarding the Tymoshenko report. Then after Gates sent him a Ukrainian criminal complaint, he called Person A to discuss the possibility that they, along with a former Ukrainian minister and Manafort, could face criminal charges.

Van der Zwaan surreptitiously recorded calls, including one with a superior at Skadden, and he deleted emails, including one in which Person A asked him to use an encrypted app, that he knew Mueller had requested from Skadden, he admitted.

The plea agreement says that van der Zwaan was also questioned Dec. 1, but neither that document nor his statement of offense outlined how he misled investigators during that second session.

Van der Zwaan, a Dutch citizen who was born in Brussels, has been in the U.S. since he was questioned in November. The FBI has seized his passport and his travel is restricted to Washington and New York until he is sentenced.

Rick Gates departs Federal District Court on Feb. 14, 2018, in Washington. Alex Brandon / AP file

The charge against van der Zwaan was announced just days after Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump attorney Ty Cobb declined to comment, saying that the case, like the Manafort and Gates indictments, is not related in any way to the White House.

If van der Zwaan pleads guilty, he will be the fourth person to cut a deal with Mueller. The others are:

Mike Flynn: Trump's short-tenured national security advisor pleaded guilty in December to a charge of making false statements to the FBI about his communications with Russia after the election but before the inauguration — allegedly made at the urging of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Flynn's former deputy, K.T. McFarland.

George Papadopoulos: The former Trump campaign advisor secretly pleaded guilty in October to lying to federal agents about his contacts with Kremlin-connected Russians — communications that Manafort was allegedly knew about.