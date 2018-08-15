Mueller's prosecutors: Manafort 'lied when he had money and lied to get more money when he didn't'

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Paul Manafort lied to hide the full extent of his wealth from U.S. tax authorities and lied some more to obtain loans that would continue to fund his luxurious lifestyle, prosecutors said Wednesday during the closing arguments of the federal fraud trial of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman.

"Mr. Manafort lied when he had money and lied to get more money when he didn't," prosecutor Greg Andres told the jury at the start of his two-hour closing argument. "This is a case about lies."

Andres, part of special counsel Robert Mueller's legal team, went on to argue that Manafort, 69, perpetrated two schemes: keeping income in offshore accounts to hide it from the U.S. government and lying on bank applications to get loans that he couldn't qualify for.

“When you follow the trail of Mr. Manafort's money, it is littered with lies,” Andres said according to The Associated Press, later adding that the government took no issue with Manafort's wealth, or his penchant for $15,000 ostrich jackets.

"It's not a crime to be wealthy, and it's not a crime to have nice things," Andres said, but "we're in this courtroom because he failed to report" millions of dollars in taxable income, willfully breaking the law.

The defense will present its closing argument when court resumes Wednesday afternoon.

Over the course of the 12-day trial in Alexandria, Virginia — the first of two Manafort faces — the prosecution called a variety of witnesses, including accountants, business partners and bank executives, to help make its case that Manafort concealed more than $16 million that he was paid for political consulting work in Ukraine from the IRS, then lied to potential lenders when he needed more money. The defense did not call any witnesses.

Manafort is facing 18 charges of tax and banking fraud, and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The charges do not involve Manafort's brief time as Trump's campaign chairman in 2016.

Manafort entered the courtroom on Wednesday with a smile and wearing a navy suit. His wife, Kathleen, sat directly behind him in the first row.

It's the first case brought by Mueller to go before a jury. It does not involve Russian interference in the 2016 election or possible collusion with the Trump campaign, but arose from that investigation.

Andres broke down his case to the jury on Wednesday by the charges in the indictment, beginning with Manafort’s filing of false tax returns, then moving on to the failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts before addressing the bank fraud charges.

Andres told the jury that from 2010 to 2014, Manafort held 31 overseas accounts with more than $60 million flowing through them.

“He owned them and he controlled them,” Andres said, adding that Manafort concealed the accounts from his tax preparers and bookkeeper.

Why lie to his accountants and tax preparers? Because Manafort “wanted to hide that money and evade taxes,” Andres said. He added that each payment deposited into the accounts was evidence of income and also demonstrated he had an obligation to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts, or FBAR.

Andres showed charts created by an FBI accountant that documented the flow of foreign money to the U.S. He also showed the jury a section of Manafort’s tax returns asking about foreign accounts. Each year, Manafort answered “no,” that he had no such accounts.

Andres also showed an exhibit where Manafort’s accountant sent him the language regarding the law and requirements on foreign accounts while preparing his tax returns.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Manafort knew the law,” Andres said.

He asked the jury to return the "only verdict that is consistent with the evidence" — a verdict of guilty.

Manafort's defense team has looked to question the strength of the government's evidence and undermine the credibility of its witnesses, particularly its star witness Rick Gates, who was Manafort's former business partner and an ex-Trump aide.

Gates, who struck a plea deal with prosecutors, testified that he helped Manafort commit crimes, admitted that he falsified documents at Manafort's direction and even embezzled money from Manafort. He was also forced to admit to an extramarital affair when cross-examined by Manafort's defense team.

In an effort to blunt the defense's forthcoming closing arguments, Andres told the jury on Wednesday that there was more than sufficient evidence of Manafort’s crimes without Gates’s testimony.

He said he’s not asking the jury “to take Rick Gates’s statements and testimony at face value.” He advised them to “test it, and verify it,” and see if it is consistent with the testimony of other witnesses and documents that witnesses testified to.

Andres said the defense told the jury that Gates was caught "with his hand in the cookie jar."

"It wasn't a cookie jar," Andres said. "It was a huge dumpster of foreign money."

Kevin Downing, Manafort's lead attorney, told reporters Tuesday that the prosecution's case was weak on evidence and that he felt "confident" going into closing arguments.

"This is the United States of America. You're presumed innocent until proven guilty. We believe the government cannot meet that burden," Downing said on Tuesday.