Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By NBC News
Former special counsel Robert Mueller is testifying before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees for nearly five hours on Wednesday.
Follow the hearings on his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice with NBC News' live blog.
Download the NBC News app for full coverage of Mueller's testimony