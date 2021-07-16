N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be interviewed in state sexual harassment inquiry

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to meet this weekend with the lawyers leading the state attorney general's inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to NBC News.

Cuomo will be interviewed by Joon Kim and Anne Clark, the two outside lawyers leading Attorney General Letitia James’ inquiry into accusations of sexual harassment that led members of the state's congressional delegation to call for his resignation, the source said, confirming a report in the New York Times.

It's unclear how long the meeting is scheduled to last. Kim and Clark have been investigating the allegations for months, gathering documents from Cuomo's office and spending hours interviewing the women who said they were preyed upon by the three-term governor. The source said the inquiry may require Cuomo to be interviewed a second time if the lawyers deem it necessary.

Cuomo has been hit with over a half-dozen sexual harassment allegations from different women, including staffers, since March. He has denied touching anyone inappropriately, but initially acknowledged that he may have acted in ways that unintentionally made people feel uncomfortable and apologized.

In recent months, however, he's become more combative, and said he hadn't harassed anybody.

“Harassment is not making someone feel uncomfortable — that is not harassment. If I just made you feel uncomfortable, that is not harassment. That’s you feeling uncomfortable,” Cuomo said in May.

While he initially urged New Yorkers "to wait for the facts from the attorney general's report before forming an opinion," he and his office have since been critical of the probe being led by James, a fellow Democrat.

Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Cuomo, said after the Times report Thursday that “We have said repeatedly that the governor doesn’t want to comment on this review until he has cooperated, but the continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the attorney general’s review.”

While there is no deadline for James' investigation, once the inquiry is over she is expected to issue findings in a public report. James has said the probe "will conclude when it concludes.