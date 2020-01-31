Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., beat Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the lead impeachment manager, to the lectern Thursday, appearing to usurp Schiff's attempt to give a closing argument in the final moments of the question and answer phase of President Donald Trump's Senate trial.
The moment came after Chief Justice John Roberts read the last question from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., which asked House managers to give senators any additional thoughts before the trial adjourned for the evening.
That's when Nadler, one of the six other impeachment managers prosecuting the case against Trump, can be seen rushing in front of Schiff, who was sitting closer to the lectern. Schiff can be heard calling after him, “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry,” to no avail as Nadler begins delivering remarks.
"This is a trial and a trial, as any 10-year-old knows, we should have witnesses,” Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said. “That's why all these distractions, that's why the president's people are telling you to avoid witnesses because they are afraid of the witnesses.”
He added, “Why do you need more witnesses? Because the truth can be bolstered.”
Nadler's committee traditionally has jurisdiction over impeachment proceedings. However, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tapped Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, to lead the impeachment inquiry into Trump's Ukraine dealings. In January, Pelosi named Schiff lead manager for the Senate trial.