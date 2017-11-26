WASHINGTON — House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Sunday urged “due process” before making conclusions about Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., following accusations of sexual harassment, saying the 27-term Congressman is “an icon” who has worked to protect women.

“We are strengthened by due process. Just because someone is accused - and was it one accusation? Is it two?” Pelosi said on “Meet The Press.”

“John Conyers is an icon in our country. He has done a great deal to protect women - Violence Against Women Act, which the left - right-wing - is now quoting me as praising him for his work on that, and he did great work on that,” she added. “But the fact is, as John reviews his case, which he knows, which I don’t, I believe he will do the right thing.”

Conyers’ office recently confirmed issuing a settlement of $27,000 to a former staffer who says she was fired for resisting the congressman’s sexual advances. Conyers has acknowledged the payout, which he amounted to a severance package, but he denied the allegations about what it was for.

The payout from Conyers’ office first became public in a report published by Buzzfeed on Monday, and came after a number of men in powerful positions in politics, entertainment, and media have faced public accusations of sexual harassment. The accusations have opened up a national conversation about how women are treated in the workplace by men in positions of power.

When asked specifically whether she believes the accusations against Conyers, Pelosi said, “I do not know who they are. Do you? They have not really come forward.”

She repeatedly said that she wants to see the House Ethics Committee investigation of Conyers play out.

Conyers holds a powerful position on Capitol Hill as ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, and Pelosi would not say yet whether she would move to strip him of that position.

“I’m not sharing that with you right now,” she said Sunday.

Pelosi was also asked whether she would accept an apology from Democratic Sen. Al Franken, who has apologized after being accused of unwanted touching from multiple women, if no other accusers surfaced.

"His accusers have to accept an apology," Pelosi said. "The victims have some say in all of this, as well. And that has happened in the past. People have accepted an apology, as is coming forth now that I see in the press.”

The reporting process on Capitol Hill for sexual harassment claims is a very long and arduous process that can take months to play out, but Pelosi on Sunday said the House is expected soon take up new action aimed at preventing such conduct.

The House is set to vote this week on a resolution that would require all lawmakers and their staffers to go through anti-harassment training. The Senate passed a similar measure earlier this month.