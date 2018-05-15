Nation's most restrictive abortion law is challenged in Iowa

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Abortion-rights groups said Tuesday that they had filed a lawsuit challenging the nation's most restrictive abortion law, an Iowa provision that bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, around the sixth week of pregnancy.

The state's attorney general said he would not defend the law, which was slated to take effect July 1. Democrat Tom Miller said he based his decision on a belief that the measure "would undermine rights and protections for women."

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union are seeking an injunction that would put the law on hold during the lawsuit, a process that could take years.