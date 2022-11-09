IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins re-election | Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wins re-election in Wisconsin

NBC News Exit Poll: Our methodology, and how we’re counting early and absentee voters

The exit poll includes extensive interviews with in-person early voters, as well as telephone surveys to capture absentee voters.
Voters cast their ballots at East High School in Denver on Nov. 8, 2022.
Voters cast their ballots at East High School in Denver on Tuesday.Jason Connolly / AFP - Getty Images
By NBC News Exit Poll Desk

The NBC News Exit Poll was conducted with voters as they left polling places across the U.S. on Election Day. To account for the high number of early and absentee voters and ensure a sample that accurately represents the ways all Americans cast their ballots nationwide, the exit poll also includes extensive interviews with in-person early voters, as well as telephone surveys to capture absentee voters.

The exit poll was conducted at early in-person voting centers in seven states, an innovation that began in 2018 in only two states. The exit poll has always included telephone polls of absentee voters nationally and in a handful of states with high levels of early voting. This year, telephone polls were conducted in all 11 states that were polled, as well as in the national exit poll.

By the end of Election Day, about 21,000 total interviews had been conducted.

NBC News Exit Poll Desk

The NBC News Exit Poll Desk includes Stephanie Psyllos, Associate Manager of Exit Polling, NBC News; Allison Kopicki, Director of Research for University of Pennsylvania’s Program on Opinion Research and Election Studies; Patrick Murray, Director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute; Maureen Michaels, president of Michaels Opinion Research Inc.; Hannah Hartig, Assistant Director, University of Pennsylvania’s Program on Opinion Research and Election Studies; and Jennifer Su, Senior Project Director, Princeton Survey Research Associates International. The Exit Poll Desk works closely with editor David Taintor to curate the stories we produce. 