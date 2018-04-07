In New Hampshire, the 2020 presidential race is already well underway

"They pass through and they say hello," said D'Allesandro about some of the possible candidates. "No one admits that they're running. But I think there's a lot of noise and a lot of movement."

Former longtime New Hampshire Democratic political aide Judy Reardon pointed out that lawmakers like Merkley (the only sitting senator to endorse Bernie Sanders in 2016) met with people and made phone calls, "but did not put it in the framework of, 'I'm running for president.'"

An aide to Merkley acknowledged that, like many of his Senate colleagues, the senator is keeping his options open for 2020, and has met with a number of activists in early-voting states to talk about Democratic politics and voting rights issues, including a meeting with some of Bernie Sanders' top New Hampshire supporters.

Levesque added that conversations between potential candidates, their teams and people on the ground in New Hampshire have been ongoing, regardless of whether the politician has necessarily stepped foot in the state just yet.

"You have your key activists, most of whom keep secrets," he said. "They're not going to go and tell you that so-and-so has been calling them from another state, but they definitely are."

"It is very important at this stage to get some of those key activists and people involved — key lawmakers, people who have constituencies here in the state," he continued. "So when candidates come in this early and they start to do that, it's good for them in the long run."

Political operatives and state lawmakers, particularly on the Democratic side, are already surveying their options of whom they might be able to get behind. The first real campaign of New Hampshire is perhaps the competition to woo potential staffers who could eventually sign on to work for a campaign.

"There's two groups who are being courted," said Lesperance. "The state legislators, the folks who are influential with voters, and then the operatives." He said this is the time "where you try to convince those leaders in New Hampshire politics, the operatives, to really take a look and come on board your campaign if that's where you're going to go."