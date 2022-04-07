New wave of Covid cases hits U.S. officials, rattles Washington

WASHINGTON — A fresh wave of Covid-19 breakthrough cases swept through the nation's capital this week, striking officials at the highest levels of government and disrupting business just as President Joe Biden and other political leaders are urging a return to normalcy.

“Well, I think the tendency is that Covid-19 is totally behind us, but it isn’t,” said a maskless Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., who represents the San Francisco Bay Area with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who tested positive on Tuesday, and is one of the speaker’s closest friends in Congress.

“And we still have to have a high level of awareness, be vaccinated, be boosted so that, if in fact, the infection hits us, that it would be a very mild case. And thank God that’s what it is” for the speaker.

Two top Biden Cabinet members — Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo — tested positive for Covid after attending the Gridiron Club Dinner over the weekend.

Other attendees of the exclusive, white-tie event also tested positive, including House Reps. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, and Adam Schiff, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee; Jamal Simmons, a top aide to Vice President Kamala Harris; and Valerie Biden Owens, President Joe Biden’s sister.

On Thursday, Pelosi, second in line to the presidency after Harris, became the highest-ranking current government official to test positive for Covid. It came one day after she attended an unmasked bill signing event at the White House alongside Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other congressional leaders. The White House later said Biden was not a close contact of Pelosi.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said the 82-year-old speaker, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is asymptomatic but will quarantine. She did not attend the Gridiron dinner.

Her office made the announcement moments before Pelosi was set to meet with reporters for her weekly news conference, which was quickly scrapped. She also had been scheduled to lead a delegation of lawmakers on a closely watched trip to Taiwan and Japan next week; the trip had caused an international row, with Beijing saying it would take “strong measures” against the U.S. if Pelosi set foot on Taiwan.

But the trip was immediately postponed.

The spate of high-profile breakthrough cases comes as masks have come off in the Capitol complex and around Washington, and big, crowded indoor events like the Gridiron and other D.C traditions have returned after a two-year absence. The massive White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, which will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, is set for April 30.

Eshoo said she was with Pelosi on Wednesday at a packed, indoor ceremony to unveil the portrait for former Energy and Commerce Chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore. The night before, Eshoo hosted a dinner for Pelosi.

Would she rethink her decision not to wear a mask in the Capitol? “It gives me pause,” Eshoo replied.

And did she plan to get tested Thursday given her proximity to Pelosi? “If I can, before I leave,” Eshoo said as the House was wrapping up votes for the week.

The latest round of Covid cases set members of the U.S. Senate on high alert as they worked this week to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Given Democrats’ razor-thin margin, a major outbreak in the upper chamber could have sidelined a number of lawmakers and delayed Jackson’s confirmation, which took place Thursday in an historic 53-47 vote.

All week, Schumer was warning his members to “Stay healthy!” according to Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., a member of the Democratic leadership team.

“Obviously, if we had had a member of the Senate Democratic Caucus this week [test positive], it would have been a major disruption,” Stabenow said. “There are times when, for us, if there’s a close vote, it becomes a disruption.”

Several Capitol Hill reporters and other members of Congress also tested positive this week, including one of Pelosi's deputies, Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark, D-Mass, as well as Reps. Scott Peters, D-Calif., and Derek Kilmer, D-Wash.

When the House is in session, Kilmer shares a condo in Washington with his friend, Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich. So when Kilmer tested positive, Kildee didn't return to the condo.

"I wasn't there last night, because I stayed in a hotel last night," Kildee said.

"This has been an interesting week ... The fox bites Ami Bera, Fred Upton quits," Kildee explained. "There are Veep days, there's House of Cards days, and there are West Wing days."

"And what was this week?" a reporter asked.

"This was a Veep week, for sure," Kildee replied.