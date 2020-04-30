New York City to temporarily suspend overnight subway service due to coronavirus concerns

Image: Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
Passengers wearing various levels of protective gear ride the subway on April 28, 2020 in New York.Jeenah Moon / Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Dareh Gregorian

New York City's subway system will close down in the overnight hours as the state combats the coronavirus crisis, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

The overnight shutdowns for the largely 24 hour a day, seven day a week system will begin on May 6, with trains being stopped for cleaning between 1 am and 5 a.m. every night, Cuomo said at his coronavirus briefing.

The decision to close the country's largest subway system follows multiple published reports about a growing homeless population and poor sanitary conditions that had been growing for weeks.

“You now have more homeless people on fewer trains and you have fewer people to conduct outreach for the homeless people,” Cuomo said.

Subway ridership has plummeted since New York's stay-at-home order went into place last month.

Buses, vans, and for-hire vehicles will be used to transport essential workers during the hours the subways are shuttered, the governor said.

Image: Dareh GregorianDareh Gregorian

Dareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.