New York judge temporarily blocks release of tell-all by Trump's niece

A New York state judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the release of a tell-book by the niece of President Donald Trump, which paints an unflattering portrait of her uncle and the family's history.

New York state Judge Hal Greenwald’s temporary restraining order blocks Simon & Schuster from "publishing, printing or distributing" Mary Trump's book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," scheduled to be released July 28. In the book, the daughter of Trump's brother, Fred Jr., paints as an "authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him."

Representatives for both parties have to meet on July 10 where the judge will evaluate Robert Trump's claims and decide whether to issue an injunction.

Robert Trump, the president's brother, filed a suit last week in New York in Queens County Surrogate court, where the estate of the president's father, Fred Trump Sr., was settled after his death in 1999. However, the judge quickly tossed it out because it was not the proper venue for the dispute.

Lawyers for Robert Trump quickly filed a claim in Dutchess County Supreme Court in upstate New York, where he lives. Robert Trump argues that his niece, Mary Trump, violated a confidentiality agreement that barred her from writing the kind of tell-all book that she describes. The lawsuit claims that under the conditions of settling Fred Trump Sr.'s estate no member of the family is allowed to publicly discuss their relationship with one another without permission from the family.

Mary Trump also has claimed she released Trump's tax returns to The New York Times and plans to describe the "inner workings" of the Trump family.