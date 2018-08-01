Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Chris Collins, a Republican congressman from upstate New York, surrendered to the FBI on Wednesday morning after federal prosecutors alleged he used his position at a biotech firm to help his family make illicit stock trades — and avoid more than $768,000 in losses.

Collins, 68, faces insider trading charges along with his son, Cameron Collins, and Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron Collins' fiancée, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.

The case is related to Innate Immunotherapeutics, an Australian pharmaceutical company, on which the elder Collins served on the board. He also is one of the firm's biggest shareholders, owning nearly 17 percent of the stock, which is traded on the Australian Securities Exchange and in the United States on the over-the-counter market.

According to a grand jury's indictment, Collins in June 2017 passed along material that was nonpublic regarding the results of a drug trial — meant to treat a form of multiple sclerosis — so his son "could use that information to make timely trades in Innate stock and tip others."

The drug trial had failed — and Innate's stock would eventually tumble by 92 percent.

Collins was at a congressional picnic at the White House when Innate's CEO sent an email to the company's board of directors that the trial was a bust, according to the indictment.

"I have bad news to report," the email began.

Collins quickly replied to it, according to the indictment: "Wow. Makes no sense. How are these results even possible???"

Then came a flurry of phone calls to reach his son, who owned more than 2 percent of Innate stock, prosecutors said. He allegedly passed the information from his father along to Zarsky and other unnamed co-conspirators, who then engaged in "timely trades" of the stock.

The defendants ultimately managed to avoid more than $768,000 in losses they would have otherwise incurred if they sold their stock in the company after the drug trial results became public.

The advocacy group Public Citizen first filed a request in January 2017 for the Office of Congressional Ethics and the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate Collins' stock dealings. The group said it was concerned he had purchased millions of shares of Innate in 2016 while also sponsoring legislation that could benefit the firm.

Last fall, the House Ethics Committee announced they would review Collins' activities.

Collins is expected to appear in federal court later Wednesday in Manhattan. He was the first congressman to endorse Donald Trump for president.

Attorneys representing Collins said in a joint statement that they will "mount a vigorous defense to clear his good name."

They added that prosecutors don't allege in the indictment that Collins personally traded Innate stock: "We are confident he will be completely vindicated and exonerated."

The three-term incumbent represents New York's 27th Congressional District, which includes suburbs of Buffalo and Rochester, and is up for re-election in November. He has raised more than $1.34 million in his campaign war chest, according to the latest Federal Election Commission filing.

Political analysts have considered his Democratic opponent's bid a long shot, the Niagara Gazette reported last month.