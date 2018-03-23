Nine Iranians charged in massive hacking scheme

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Justice Department announced charges Friday against nine Iranians in what federal officials said was one of the largest state-sponsored computer hacking campaigns ever prosecuted by American authorities.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the nine stole data from more than 140 U.S. universities, 30 American companies, five federal agencies, and more than 176 universities in 21 other countries.