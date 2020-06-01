NYC Mayor de Blasio's daughter arrested during Saturday night protests

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter, Chiara de Blasio, was arrested Saturday night during the citywide protests over the death of George Floyd, a senior NYPD law enforcement official told NBC News.

Chiara de Blasio was arrested Saturday night at East 12th Street and Broadway in Manhattan for “unlawful assembly.”

The official said Chiara de Blasio was taken into custody at 10:30 p.m. She has been released.

The news was first reported by the New York Post. The Post reported that de Blasio had been blocking traffic and was arrested after she refused to move.

Her arrest came roughly one hour before the mayor held a late night news conference Saturday, telling protesters that "it's time to go home."

NBC New York reported that the NYPD made at least 345 arrests during Saturday's protests and that 33 officers were injured over the course of the day.

The protests also saw two incidents of NYPD vehicles driving directly into crowds of protesters.

De Blasio defended the department after a pair of the force’s SUVs drove into a crowd during Saturday’s protest against George Floyd's death.

De Blasio reacted after videos were posted to social media, which showed protestors moving a yellow barrier in front a police vehicle in Brooklyn. Protestors threw traffic cones and other items at the SUV as a second vehicle arrived and slowly drove through the crowd forming around it.

On Sunday morning, de Blasio clarified his comments about the video, saying he didn't like what he saw "one bit" and announced an independent review into the video.