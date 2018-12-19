Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Jonathan Allen

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is facing harsh criticism from fellow Republicans over his decision to declare victory over the Islamic State and withdraw U.S. forces from Syria.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a close Trump ally, said it would be an "Obama-like mistake" to remove American troops. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., called it a "grave error" and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Trump's declaration that ISIS has been defeated is "simply not true."

"An American withdrawal at this time would be a big win for ISIS, Iran, Bashar al Assad of Syria, and Russia," Graham said in a statement. "I fear it will lead to devastating consequences for our nation, the region, and throughout the world."

Earlier in the day, two senior defense officials and a third person familiar with the plan told NBC News that the U.S. is preparing to withdraw a significant number of the roughly 2,000 troops that remain in Syria.

Trump has been telegraphing the move for most of the past year at campaign rallies and in other venues.

"We're knocking the hell out of ISIS," he said in March. "We'll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon. Let the other people take care of it now."

On Wednesday, he tweeted news of the withdrawal decision: "We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency."

Trump allies have long believed that the defeat of ISIS makes for a compelling campaign narrative for a president who promised to reduce American interventionism as he seeks re-election in 2020. Before last month's midterms, there was a more immediate risk that a withdrawal followed by a flare-up in violence in the region could have negative political consequences for Republican candidates.

Still, several GOP lawmakers issued blistering rebukes of Trump's decision on the policy merits Wednesday. The basic argument is that the removal of U.S. forces will create a power vacuum that could empower Iran, Syria, Russia, terrorist groups or some combination thereof.

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., who is up for re-election in 2020 in a state that has been trending toward Democrats, pressed Trump to reconsider.

Rubio said there are three reasons why it's a "colossal mistake" to withdraw from Syria: ISIS has been converted into an insurgency and will be a more powerful one without the U.S. presence, Syria will fall more under the control of Russia and Iran without U.S. forces and the U.S. will be more readily seen as an "unreliable ally" by the rest of the world.

"I just think it's a bad decision that eventually will lead to greater risk for the United States," Rubio said. "I'm all for peace. I would love to live in a world in which U.S. deployment of service men and women abroad were not necessary. That's not the world we live in."