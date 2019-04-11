Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 11, 2019, 11:56 AM GMT By Allan Smith

Former White House counsel Greg Craig expects to be indicted within a matter of days, his attorneys said in a statement Wednesday.

Those expected charges stem from work he performed for Ukraine in 2012, Craig's legal team said. The attorney, who served as former President Barack Obama's White House counsel, refused to accept a plea deal.

The Wall Street Journal reported that people familiar with the situation said Craig is likely to be charged with making false statements to the Department of Justice.

The expected indictments stems from the investigation into President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his work in Ukraine.

"This case was thoroughly investigated by the SDNY (Southern District of New York) and that office decided not to pursue charges against Mr. Craig," his attorneys said in a statement. "We expect an indictment by the DC US Attorney's Office at the request of the National Security Division. Mr. Craig is not guilty of any charge and the government's stubborn insistence on prosecuting Mr. Craig is a misguided abuse of prosecutorial discretion."

Craig was interviewed multiple times by special counsel Robert Mueller's team. In addition to working for Obama, Craig served as a senior legal adviser to former President Bill Clinton.