Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., demanded answers Saturday shortly after news broke that wealthy financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found dead by apparent suicide in his Manhattan prison cell.
"We need answers. Lots of them," the freshman lawmaker tweeted.
Epstein was in his cell at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, but was not on suicide watch at the time of his death, multiple people familiar with the investigation told NBC News. His death comes a little over two weeks ago after he was found injured and in a fetal position in his cell at MCC. He was semiconscious with marks on his neck at the time.
In July, two sources told NBC News that Epstein was on suicide watch.
His death also comes one day after a trove of court documents were unsealed providing new details about Epstein's alleged sex trafficking.
According to a statement from the federal Bureau of Prisons and a senior law enforcement official familiar with the matter, the FBI is investigating Epstein's death given the high-profile nature of the case. The FBI does not traditionally investigate suicides at BOP facilities. The official told NBC News that there is nothing at this point to suggest foul play.
Still, unanswered questions, such as how inmate previously reported to have been on on suicide watch was able to kill himself while in federal custody, united lawmakers on both the left and right Saturday.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., tweeted that he agreed with Ocasio-Cortez before mocking House Democrats’ ongoing oversight investigations into Russia election interference and President Donald Trump, as well as a recent request for documents related to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Epstein was being held on federal sex trafficking charges after being arrested last month. Federal prosecutors alleged in July that he sought out minors, some as young as 14, from at least 2002 through 2005 and paid them hundreds of dollars in cash for sex at either his Manhattan townhouse or his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was denied bail.
If he had been found guilty, Epstein would have faced up to 45 years in prison.
Other lawmakers, reacting to Epstein's death Saturday, zeroed in on his previous prosecution in Florida, where the well-connected financier had secured a plea deal to serve just 13 months in jail for sex crimes.
Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., called for a House review of the case on Twitter.
His death does "not end the need for justice for his victims or the right of the public to know why a prolific child molester got a slap on the wrist instead of a long prison sentence," she said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.