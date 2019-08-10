Breaking News Emails
Lawmakers demanded answers Saturday after wealthy financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found dead by apparent suicide, with a number calling for an immediate investigation and justice for his alleged victims.
“The Department of Justice failed, and today Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators think they might have just gotten one last sweetheart deal,” Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. wrote in a fiery letter to Attorney General William Barr Saturday.
In the letter, Sasse blasted the Justice Department for the circumstances that allowed Epstein to die by apparent suicide at a federal prison in Manhattan just a little over two weeks after he was found injured and in a fetal position in his cell. He was semiconscious with marks on his neck at the time.
He was not on suicide watch at the time of his death, multiple people familiar with the investigation told NBC News.
“Every single person in the Justice Department — from your Main Justice headquarters staff all the way to the night-shift jailer — knew that this man was a suicide risk, and that his dark secrets couldn’t be allowed to die with him," Sasse wrote. "Given Epstein’s previous attempted suicide, he should have been locked in a padded room under unbroken, 24/7, constant surveillance. Obviously, heads must roll.”
Epstein's death comes a day after a trove of court documents were unsealed providing new details about Epstein's alleged crimes. Epstein was arrested July 6 in Teterboro, New Jersey and was charged with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking.
"We need answers. Lots of them," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted.
The FBI is investigating Epstein's death in light of the high-profile nature of the case, according to a statement from the federal Bureau of Prisons and a senior law enforcement official familiar with the matter. The FBI does not traditionally investigate suicides at BOP facilities. The official told NBC News that there is nothing at this point to suggest foul play.
Barr said earlier Saturday he was "appalled" to learn of Epstein's death in federal custody.
"Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered," Barr said in a statement, adding that in addition to the FBI's investigation, he has ordered the Justice Department's internal watchdog to conduct its own probe.
Still, unanswered questions, such as how inmate previously reported to have been on suicide watch was able to kill himself in federal custody, and concern for his alleged victims, united lawmakers on both the left and right Saturday.
Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., and Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., called on Congress to investigate how authorities initially handled his case when similar charges were first brought against him in Florida over a decade ago. Epstein ultimately pleaded guilty in 2008 to state charges of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution. He served 13 months, most of it on work release in a private wing of a county jail.
Epstein's apparent suicide, Frankel said on Twitter Saturday, "does not end the need for justice for his victims or the right of the public to know why a prolific child molester got a slap on the wrist instead of a long prison sentence."
"With the obvious end to criminal proceedings against Epstein, it is important that the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform begin its investigation," she added.
"Jeffrey Epstein was a serial child molester who evaded accountability because he was rich, powerful, and well-connected. His suicide doesn’t change that. We need answers as to how this could have happened. Most importantly, we need justice for his victims," Speier said, adding, "Congress has a duty to ensure all those who played a role in this travesty of justice answer to those crimes."
Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., said she was "saddened" that Epstein's alleged "have once again been denied their day in court."
Asked about Epstein during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair Saturday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said, "The system broke down here."
"He should have been held for trial, and his victim should have had a chance to testify against him. There should have been a public airing of what happened, who helped him, who was involved in it and now all of that's been cut off," the 2020 Democratic hopeful told reporters.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., tweeted that he agreed with Ocasio-Cortez's demand for answers into circumstances surrounding Epstein's death before mocking House Democrats’ ongoing oversight investigations into Russia election interference and President Donald Trump as well as a recent request for documents related to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Epstein was being held on federal sex trafficking charges after being arrested last month. Federal prosecutors alleged in July that he sought out minors, some as young as 14, from at least 2002 through 2005 and paid them hundreds of dollars in cash for sex at either his Manhattan townhouse or his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was denied bail.
If he had been found guilty, Epstein would have faced up to 45 years in prison.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.