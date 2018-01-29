Omarosa Manigault Newman to join ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ TV show

LOS ANGELES — Omarosa has moved from the White House to the Big (Brother) House.

Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman — who exited the Trump administration last year — was unveiled as one of the contestants for the CBS reality show "Celebrity Big Brother" in a promo aired by the network during the Grammy Awards.

A veteran of reality shows, Newman appeared on the first season of NBC's "The Apprentice" with Donald Trump, and then returned for "Celebrity Apprentice," among others. She served as assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in the Trump Administration, but resigned her post in December under a cloud.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Omarosa's dramatic exit from White House draws scrutiny 10:20 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1118220867923" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

There were several reports that she was physically escorted off the White House grounds, which she has disputed. She officially left her post — which carried a salary of almost $180,000 — in the administration on January 20.

She'll be joined by Shannon Elizabeth ("American Pie), Keshia Knight Pulliam ("Cosby Show"), Brandi Glanville ("Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"),Marissa Jaret Winokur ("Hairspray"), James Maslow ("Big Time Rush"), Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez, Ross Matthews (aka Ross the Intern), Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath, and UFC fighter Chuck Liddell. The new season of the reality show will start on February 7 and run through February 25.

In a December interview with ABC's "GMA," Newman denied she was fired from the White House, insisting instead that she left on her own terms. But she acknowledged being "uncomfortable," "upset" and "unhappy" with the way President Donald Trump's first year in office has unfolded.

"There were a lot of things that I observed during the last year that I was very unhappy with, that I was very uncomfortable with, things that I observed, that I heard, that I listened to," Newman said. She was responding to a question about a report in The Washington Post in which friends of Newman said she wasn't pleased with Trump's response to the riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August.

"I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people," said Newman, who was one of Trump's highest-profile African-American female supporters and one of the few black women in Trump's West Wing.