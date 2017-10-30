Former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his longtime business associate Rick Gates have been told to surrender to law enforcement on Monday, a senior U.S. official told NBC News.

They are the first people to surrender in the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia and Moscow's interference in the election last year.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Paul Manafort Told to Surrender In Russia Probe autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1084357699889" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Possible charges against Manafort, the former chairman of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and Gates were not immediately known. The indictment is expected to be unsealed later Monday.

The news was first reported by The New York Times.

A White House source said officials there are "not surprised" to see movement from the special counsel, adding: "The White House has been saying for weeks the special counsel is moving far more quickly and deliberatively than people have been reporting. The fact that the special counsel is actively performing its duties does not come as a surprise to the White House."

NBC News confirmed on Friday that a federal grand jury in Washington had approved the first criminal charges in the special counsel's probe, marking a significant milestone in an inquiry that's roiled Trump’s presidency.

Manafort, who served on the Trump campaign from April to August 2016, has long been under investigation in connection with his lobbying work for a Russian-backed Ukrainian political party, work that involved his former partner, Gates.

Legal experts have long predicted that Manafort would be charged and speculation ramped up after the FBI conducted an early-morning search in July at his Alexandria Virginia apartment using a "no-knock warrant."

Gates is a lesser known figure, who worked with Manafort in Ukraine and flew to Moscow for meetings with associates of Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch who paid Manafort and Gates tens of millions of dollars, NBC News has reported.