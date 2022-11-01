Suspect in hammer attack on Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to attempted murder and other charges

The man accused of brutally attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appeared in state court Tuesday to face attempted murder and other charges.

California prosecutors also charged David DePape, 42, with assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment and threatening a public official in connection with Friday's attack on Paul Pelosi. DePape pleaded not guilty.

DePape, who was formally arraigned Tuesday afternoon in San Francisco, could face 13 years to life in prison on the charges. He is set to appear in court again Friday for his bail hearing.

During the 15-minute hearing, DePape, who will continue to be held in the county jail, was wearing an orange jumpsuit, and his arm was in a sling. His public defender, Adam Lipson, told reporters afterward that DePape's shoulder was dislocated when police arrested him Friday. Lipson said he plans to investigate DePape's "vulnerability to misinformation" as part of the defense.

DePape also faces two federal charges in connection with the assault: attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to retaliate against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. Those charges, which the Justice Department announced Monday, carry a maximum of 50 years in prison.

DePape specifically targeted the Pelosis' home to confront the House speaker, not realizing she was in Washington, D.C., at the time, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins alleged. Based on statements and comments DePape is alleged to have made in the house during the encounter with Paul Pelosi, the attack appeared to be "politically motivated," Jenkins said.

Investigators allege DePape attacked Pelosi with a hammer after police arrived at the home early Friday. Pelosi, 82, underwent surgery Friday to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

The complaint filed by federal prosecutors alleges DePape sought to kidnap the House speaker when he broke into the San Francisco residence. Police said they recovered zip ties in Pelosi’s bedroom and in the hallway near the front door of the home. In DePape's backpack, they also found “a roll of tape, white rope, one hammer, one pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and a journal,” they said.

DePape is alleged to have told police in an interview on the day of the attack that he was “going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her.”

“If Nancy were to tell DePape the ‘truth,’ he would let her go, and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break ‘her kneecaps,’” investigators alleged in the federal complaint.

The suspect is also alleged to have told investigators that “by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other members of Congress there were consequences to actions.”

Pelosi said in a statement Monday night that her husband was "making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process."