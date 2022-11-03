IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nov. 3, 2022, 9:48 PM UTC
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after brutal attack

The House speaker's husband had undergone surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.
Nancy Pelosi with her husband Paul Pelosi in 2021 in London.Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images file
By Zoë Richards and Adam Reiss

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday a week after suffering a brutal attack from an assailant who broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco, two sources confirmed to NBC News.

Pelosi, 82, had undergone surgery at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital after the attack last Friday to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands.

CNN first reported Pelosi's release from the hospital.

Earlier this week, Nancy Pelosi said that her husband was “making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process."

California prosecutors charged David DePape, 42, with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment and threatening a public official in connection with Friday’s attack. DePape pleaded not guilty to those charges on Tuesday.

DePape also faces two federal charges in connection with the assault: attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to retaliate against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member.

