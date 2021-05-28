Paul Ryan urges GOP to shake Trump obsession, focus on 'principles,' not 'personality'

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan delivered a thinly veiled warning about the party’s reliance on former President Donald Trump on Thursday, calling on the GOP to re-embrace traditional conservative principles.

“Once again, we conservatives find ourselves at a crossroads,” Ryan said during an outdoor speech at the Reagan Presidential Library, which often hosts GOP officials, presidential candidates and conservative luminaries.

“And here’s one reality we have to face: If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we’re not going anywhere. Voters looking for Republican leaders want to see independence and mettle.”

He said it was “horrifying” to see a presidency come to a “dishonorable and disgraceful end,” referring to the former Republican president’s 2020 election loss and his sputtering — and ultimately unsuccessful — election legal battle. He did not mention Trump by name.

This was the former speaker's sharpest critique of Trump, who still enjoys support, albeit lessened, within the GOP, since Ryan left House GOP leadership. An April NBC News poll found that 44 percent of Republicans say they support Trump more than the GOP, versus 50 percent who say they supporter the party more than the former president.

His speech also comes as factions of the Republican party have been at loggerheads since Trump’s 2020 electoral defeat and his ensuing baseless claims of that the election was “rigged.” House Republicans voted in May to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from the No. 3 position in caucus leadership after she vocally rebuked Trump, a move that observers say strengthens the former president's grip on the party. GOP party leaders instead elevated Rep. Elise Stefanik, a staunch Trump ally who represents an upstate New York district.

“We cannot let the former president drag us backward,” Cheney said at the time.

Ryan’s speech echoes Cheney’s rhetoric — and adds to the growing number of dissenting voices within the party who have denounced the president, particularly since the deadly pro-Trump insurrection on Jan. 6, which left several dead. Earlier this week, Ryan reportedly headlined a fundraiser for Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who backed Cheney and has criticized Trump.

Ryan, in his speech, also called Republicans to avoid getting "caught up in every little cultural battle" to keep "outrage peddlers" at bay.

“We win majorities by directing our loyalty and respect to voters, and by staying faithful to the conservative principles that unite us,” Ryan said. “This was true even when the person leading our movement was as impressive, polished, and agreeable as they come.”

Ryan was elected to the House 20 years ago and became speaker in October 2015. He often struggled to unite his party on the issues. Health care reforms stalled, while failed negotiations over spending shut the government down. Ryan championed the GOP's 2017 tax cuts, securing a major legislative victory for the party.

Ryan’s relationship with Trump has been a complicated one. He was criticized for not standing up to the president as speaker but said in 2016 he was “sickened” by Trump's lewd comments about grabbing women that were caught on tape and aired on Access Hollywood. Ryan announced in 2017 that he wouldn’t seek re-election ahead of the 2018 midterms as an intraparty struggle over policy and leadership threw the conference into disarray during Trump’s tumultuous first year in office.

But, Ryan’s speech on Thursday also offered praise of Trump — and criticism of President Joe Biden.

“These historic reforms were a triumph of practical conservative policy, a model of the shared prosperity and upward mobility we have always talked about,” Ryan said, referring to the 2017 tax cuts. “It was the populism of President Trump in action, tethered to conservative principles.”

He suggested that Trump was defeated in 2020 was because the country was yearning for bipartisanship, which Biden promised. But Ryan said the president broke that pledge.

“In 2020, the country wanted a nice guy who would move to the center and depolarize our politics,” Ryan said. Instead, we got a nice guy pursuing an agenda more leftist than any president in my lifetime. These policies might have the full approval of his progressive supporters, but they break faith with the middle-of-the-road folks who made the difference for him on Election Day.”