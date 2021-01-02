The homes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were vandalized days after Congress failed to approve a measure to increase coronavirus stimulus checks to $2,000.

Photos captured on Saturday showed the words "WERES MY MONEY" scrawled in white spray paint on the front door of McConnell's Louisville, Kentucky, home. “MITCH KILLS THE POOR" was written in red on a window.

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not," the Republican leader said in a statement. “This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society."

McConnell said he and his wife were not intimidated, but "hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.”

The Louisville Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment Saturday.

At Pelosi's San Francisco home, a garage door was defaced on Friday with phrases including "$2K," "Cancel rent!" and "We want everything!"

Police said a pig's head and fake blood were left on the ground.

Garbage bags cover graffiti on the garage door of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home on Jan. 1, 2020. KNTV

The San Francisco Police Department's Special Investigations Division is looking into the vandalism, police said in a statement. Pelosi has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The House passed the CASH Act on Monday to increase stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000 to help people during the coronavirus pandemic, but it was blocked by McConnell who said the bill had "no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate."

"The Senate's not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats' rich friends who don’t need the help," he said on the Senate floor.

The act would have increased the checks from $600 to $2,000 and was supported by President Donald Trump.