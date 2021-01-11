Pelosi says House will move on impeachment if other efforts to remove Trump fail

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that lawmakers will move forward with impeaching President Donald Trump if other efforts to remove him from office fail.

In a letter to Democrats, she said that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Monday will try to introduce a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and declare that Trump is incapable of executing the duties of his office.

Hoyer needs unanimous consent to introduce the request, Pelosi said. If he doesn’t get it, lawmakers will bring it to the House floor for a vote on Tuesday, she said.

“We are calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours,” she said, adding that impeachment legislation would come next.

Pelosi did not say when that legislation would be brought to the floor, but she said the House will act with “urgency” because Trump “represents an imminent threat” to the constitution and democracy.

The announcement comes four days after a violent pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol in an event that left five people dead, including a police officer.