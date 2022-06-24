Pelosi’s husband faces DUI charges over May collision in Napa County

The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was charged with two alcohol-related driving misdemeanors Thursday stemming from a collision last month in Napa County.

The county district attorney’s office issued a criminal complaint against Paul Pelosi, 82, for driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol level at or above 0.08%.

A blood sample taken from Pelosi after the May 28 collision showed Pelosi had a blood alcohol content of 0.082%, the district attorney's office said in a news release.

Pelosi could face up to five years of probation, a minimum of five days in jail, installation of an ignition interlock device, fines and fees. He also could be required to complete a court ordered class.

Under state law, authorities can decide whether to file the charges as a misdemeanor or a felony.

"Based upon the extent of the injuries suffered by the victim, the District Attorney filed misdemeanor charges," the Napa County District Attorney's Office said in the release. "This decision is consistent with how our office handles these cases with similar injuries."

According to a California Highway Patrol report, Pelosi was trying to cross State Route 29 in Oakville when the 2021 Porsche he was driving was struck by a 2014 Jeep.

Pelosi’s attorney, Paul Kramer, said last month that Pelosi was headed home from a gathering when the collision and arrest took place.

“Mr. Pelosi was attending a dinner party at the home of friends near Oakville,” Kramer said in a statement. “He left that party at 10:15 PM Saturday, to drive to his home a short distance away. He was alone in his car.”

Pelosi is scheduled to appear in Napa County Superior Court for an arraignment on Aug. 3.

NBC News has reached out to Nancy Pelosi's office for comment. Last month, spokesperson Drew Hammill said, “The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”