Pence hits the road with top Trump campaign veterans

Obst insists that Pence’s PAC, the first of its kind for a vice president, is not operating in a “vacuum,” and is “an appendage of the 2020 re-election campaign.”

The addition of Lewandowski is a recognition of that coordination, advisers say.

“Bringing on Corey was natural,” Obst said. “He’s from the outside and has a great relationship with the president—nobody knows how to get the most out of the president better than Corey.”

On Friday, Pence will speak at a tax policy event hosted by America First Policies, the pro-Trump group that advocates for the administration’s agenda. The event, his fourteenth such appearance for the group this year, gives Pence the opportunity to deliver a stump speech among a crowd of hundreds that is more reflective of an electric campaign rally than a tax policy forum.

The vice president will also hold a fundraiser on Friday afternoon for Republican Senate candidates Mike Braun of Indiana, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Jim Renacci of Ohio. Pence is expected to help bring in a fundraising haul of over $500,000 to be split among the three candidates.

Pence has filled the early election-year void for President Trump, who has taken part in only five campaign related public events in the last eight months.

“The president said he wanted the vice president to be the tip of the spear,” said Marc Lotter, an adviser to the 2020 campaign and Pence’s former press secretary. “What you’re seeing is the VP executing that plan, building momentum for 2018 and laying the foundation for the president’s re-elect in 2020.”

Advisers to Pence say his ambitious early 2018 effort was first sketched out during a January meeting at Camp David with the president, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Pence has kept a close-knit political operation around him to follow through. This spring, the vice president hired Billy Kirkland away from the White House to help coordinate his political work with that of the White House, the national campaign committees, and his own leadership PAC.

But as Kirkland enters the vice president’s office, Jen Pavlik, the deputy chief of staff of operations to Pence, is departing. Pavlik, who was considered as the gatekeeper to Pence during his term as governor in Indiana, was Pence’s longest-serving aide, joining him in 2001 in his first year in Congress. She then moved to Indiana in 2013 to serve in then-Gov. Pence’s office before returning to Washington to join the administration.